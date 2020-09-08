Forgery, cheating: Rhea Chakraborty’s charges against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, doctor

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh is seen in this file photo. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint against her, Rajput’s another sister and a doctor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Police in Mumbai have booked two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and a Delhi-based doctor after Rhea Chakraborty, who is facing multiple charges in the late actor’s death case, lodged a complaint against them.

Bandra Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Rajput’s sisters, Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, for abetting suicide, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. They have also transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Here is what Rhea Chakraborty said in her complaint:

* Rhea filed a six-page complaint against the three at Bandra police station for allegedly prescribing medicines for Rajput that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.

* The complaint was filed under section 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with section 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

* She has said in her complaint that she was living with Rajput from December 2019 to June 8, 2020. She had stated in her complaint that during the course of her relationship she learnt that Rajput was undergoing treatment for various mental health issues and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar disorder by multiple renowned doctors.

* “However, the deceased (Sushant Singh Rajput) was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would often abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself,” she said in her complaint.

* “On morning of June 8, 2020, the deceased had been on his phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. I say that I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take,” she added.

* Chakraborty said that she had explained to Rajput “that given the seriousness of his condition, and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by doctors who had examined and treated him over several months, he ought not to take any other medication, least of all medication being prescribed by his sister who has no medical degree.”

* She said in her complaint stated that this led to disagreement between them, and Rajput insisted that he would only take the medicines his sister was prescribing. “The deceased then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meetu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him,” she said and added that she left the house after that.

* Chakraborty stated that she was shocked to learn about Sushant Singh Rajput’s father registering a FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, 2020. “It was preposterous that such false allegations were being made out over 40 days after the demise of the deceased,” she said in her complaint.

* She said WhatsApp messages were exchanged between Rajput and Priyanka on June 8, 2020. “In the said messages Priyanka Singh has advised the deceased to take various medication controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. Shockingly, it has come now come to light that his sister Priyanka had subsequently on the same day sent him a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of Cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi,” she said.

* Chakraborty said that prima facie “the said document appears forged and fabricated.

* She has also said that the prescription prepared by them is fabricated whereby Rajput is shown as an OPD patient in the hospital in Delhi, while he was in Mumbai. “Deceased died merely in 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at behest of Priyanka and Dr Kumar,” read the complaint.