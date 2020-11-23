Sections
Home / India News / Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s condition extremely critical

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s condition extremely critical

The 84-year-old has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital since November 2 after he complained of breathlessness. He has suffered multiple organ failure and has been on ventilator support for the past few days

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. (File photo)

The health condition of veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday with doctors attending to him terming it as extremely critical.

The 84-year-old has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) since November 2 after he complained of breathlessness. He had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was discharged from hospital on October 25.

Gogoi has suffered multiple organ failure and has been on ventilator support for the past few days. On Sunday, doctors had performed dialysis on him as he was unable to pass urine naturally due to kidney problem.

“The health condition of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi has deteriorated. He is very critical right now and is on complete life support. We require God’s blessing for him now,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reached GMCH on Monday morning, told journalists.

Many of Gogoi’s fans and a large number of journalists have gathered outside GMCH waiting for the latest news on his health status. Prayer meetings are also being held across the state for his speedy recovery.

The former CM’s wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, who is a Congress MP from Kaliabor in Assam, are all present in the hospital.

