Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates

Eighty-six-year-old Tarun Gogoi was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 due to post-Covid complications.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (ANI)

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi is critical, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Gogoi’s condition deteriorated with multi-organ failure and he has become unconscious with difficulty in breathing, Sarma further added.

His son and deputy leader of Lok Sabha from Congress party Gaurav Gogoi tagged a tweet with update on health of the former chief minister.

Eighty-six-year-old Tarun Gogoi was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 due to post-Covid complications. He was later put under invasive ventilation, said Sarma.

“Around afternoon today, his condition deteriorated with difficulties in breathing. So, doctors started an intubation ventilator, which is machine ventilation,” said Sarma, who rushed to the GMCH on Saturday to inquire Gogoi’s health.



“Efforts are on to revive his organs with medicines and other means. The doctors will also attempt a dialysis. However, the next 48-72 hours are very critical and we are doing everything possible,” he said.

Gogoi was first admitted to GMCH on August 26 after his report for Covid-19 came positive and was discharged on October 25, after two months of hospitalisation.

The team of doctors of GMCH taking care of the former chief minister are in continuous touch with the doctors with experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

