Home / India News / Former Baghpat district BJP chief shot dead during morning walk

Former Baghpat district BJP chief shot dead during morning walk

MEERUT: Two unidentified gunmen shot dead former Baghpat district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Khokhar, on Tuesday morning when he was on his daily morning...

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

MEERUT: Two unidentified gunmen shot dead former Baghpat district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Khokhar, on Tuesday morning when he was on his daily morning walk, the police said. Khokhar, who was shot in the head and chest, died on the spot near Tilwara village of Baghpat’s Chaprauli area.

Khokhar used to go on a morning walk from his residence in Chaprauli to nearby Tilwara and visit his farm. He was on the way to his farm when the two assailants approached him and shot him dead before escaping. Hearing the gunshots, farmers working in nearby fields reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Additional director general of police of the Meerut zone, Rajeev Sabharwal, said police teams had reached the scene of the crime and were gathering evidence to identify the killers.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and former MP Jayant Chaudhary tweeted about the killing, over which he targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh. He said an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the state, adding that the situation in Baghpat had worsened over the past few years.



