Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital with breathing problem

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness. (Reuters/FILE PHOTO)

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee,76, was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata Wednesday afternoon with symptoms of breathlessness. He was first admitted in the emergency ward and later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

A hospital spokesperson said in the evening that Bhattacharjee was in critical condition and was on ventilator support. “He also has pneumonic patches in his lungs. He is on antibiotics,” said the spokesperson.

The former chief minister was unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital around 2 pm and remained so till the evening, hospital authorities said.

No visitor was allowed inside the ICU as Bhattacharjee has infection.

Bhattacharjee, one of the senior leaders of the CPI(M), has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade.

Bhattacharjee’s wife, daughter and several leaders of the CPI(M) were present at the hospital.

In September last year, the CPI(M) leader was admitted in the same hospital after he complained of an acute breathing problem. His blood pressure was found to be quite low and his oxygen concentration had also deteriorated. Bhattacharjee, however, recovered in a few days.

The hospital authorities said Bhattacharya tested negative for Covid-19 when a rapid test was done.

A four-member panel of doctors has been formed for his treatment. Bhattacharjee will undergo several tests, including a CT scan.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about Bhattacharjee health.

“Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well,” tweeted Banerjee.