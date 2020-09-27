Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘I don’t understand politics,’ says former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, joins JD(U)

‘I don’t understand politics,’ says former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, joins JD(U)

On Saturday, Pandey met Nitish Kumar and said it was not a political meet.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey arrives at Janta Dal (United) headquarters to attend a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Saturday. (PTI)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who has recently taken voluntary retirement from his service, has joined Janata Dal (United) on Sunday after repeatedly claiming that he wouldn’t be joining politics. On Saturday, Pandey met chief minister Nitish Kumar at the party office and again dismissed speculations over his joining politic. After being the centre of the Maharashtra police versus Bihar police controversy in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his sudden decision to retire from his services triggered speculations.

 

“I was called by CM himself and asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don’t understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society,” he said.

Pandey’s voluntary retirement just before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 set tongues wagging as political ambition is not new for this 1987-batch IPS officer. In March 2009, he took premature retirement as he reportedly wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket but was not granted one.



On Saturday, the former DGP met Nitish Kumar but said it was not a political meet. “I came here to thank chief minister Nitish Kumar as he gave me full freedom to work. There was no talk related to polls and I have not yet decided on my joining the JD (U),” Pandey had said.. But JD(U) sources have confirmed that the former DGP “would be joining the party at the earliest.”

Just after his voluntary retirement, a music video featuring Pandey as ‘Bihar’s Robinhood’ was released on YouTube — in what is being seen as the groundwork to build his image.

Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in three phases — on October 29, November 3 and November 7. The counting will be held on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Sep 27, 2020 14:48 IST
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Sep 27, 2020 16:53 IST
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Sep 27, 2020 16:18 IST

latest news

Shops selling funeral kits witness dull business
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
Daughters’ Day 2020: Bollywood goes gaga over their ‘jaan’
Sep 27, 2020 17:11 IST
Qatar Airways says losses reach $1.9 billion amid pandemic, boycott
Sep 27, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.