Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam

Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam

Partho Dasgupta, the accused, is the fifteenth person to be arrested in the case related to alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels. He was arrested by Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from the jurisdiction of Rajgad Police Station in Pune district and will be produced before a court here on Friday, the official said.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Mumbai

Earlier, the CIU had arrested former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC Ramil Ramgarhia in the case, among others. (HT Archives. Representative image)

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in the fake TRP scam, an official said.

Partho Dasgupta, the accused, is the fifteenth person to be arrested in the case related to alleged rigging of Television Rating Points (TRP) by some TV channels.

He was arrested by Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from the jurisdiction of Rajgad Police Station in Pune district and will be produced before a court here on Friday, the official said.

Earlier, the CIU had arrested former chief operating officer (COO) of BARC Ramil Ramgarhia in the case, among others.



Mumbai police began the probe after the BARC, a rating agency, filed a complaint about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial as it helps TV channels attract advertisers.

It was alleged that some of these households were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UK, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal to avert chaotic New Year’s split
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Covid-19: Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
For total disengagement, India wants military commanders’ meet with China at ‘early date’
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi to address farmers, release Rs 18,000 crore under PM-Kisan scheme on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Former CEO of rating agency BARC arrested in TRP scam
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
by HT Correspondent
EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.