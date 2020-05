Home / India News / Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support: Doctor

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support: Doctor The doctors in Shree Narayana hospital have kept him on ventilator support. Updated: May 10, 2020 13:35 IST By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi is on ventilator support. (HT Archive)