Former CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Thane city, suggests measures to contain Covid spread

Former CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis interacts with the relatives of patients during his visit to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital and qurantine centre, in Thane. (PTI)

Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister and leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly, on Monday, visited Thane, which has crossed 10,000 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases amid a spike in the viral outbreak in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and suggested a raft of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He recommended that the state government pay more attention to the Covid-19-hit civic bodies, whose financial condition is not all that robust and are also in dire need of infrastructure and manpower.

“All civic bodies are not financially stable, even though funds have been allocated to various municipal corporations. The government also has to provide them with proper infrastructure and manpower because they are relying on private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Fadvanis visited the quarantine centers in Thane, the 1,000-bed Covid-19 facility at Balkum and also met Dr. Vipin Sharma, who has recently taken charge as the Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC)

He also suggested that the Covid-19 test results need to be made available within 24 hours, as the delay often leads to the administration’s inability to provide timely treatment.

“The daily test count needs to be increased, which will help get better clarity about the extent of the spread of the disease, and also a solution to tackle the healthcare crisis can be found. There shouldn’t be any attempt to suppress data related to Covid-19, as it would worsen the handling of the pandemic,” he said.

He alleged that the Mumbai Police’s botched transfer bid amid the viral outbreak is an indication of distrust between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. “Ideally, the decision related to transfer is taken by the Home Minister, while keeping the CM in the loop. However, it is clear that the CM was not aware of the transfers, which led to the scrapping of the order at the eleventh hour,” the former CM added.