Former Cong chief in Bihar who joined JD(U) last year quits over ‘neglect’

Former president of the Congress unit in Bihar, Prof Ram Jatan Sinha, who had joined the JD(U) in February last year, has quit the party ahead of the assembly election, citing neglect by the party and chief minister Nitish Kumar.

His induction a year ago was seen as a boost to the JD(U). Nitish Kumar had also attended his induction function. After his entry into JD(U), he was seen as a strong contender for the Jehanabad seat, but that has gone to Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Verma.

“I quit on October 8 itself and my resignation was accepted at the party office. There is no point staying with a party where I have no respect. I will hold a press conference today to make public my resignation letter and share my role in the coming days,” he said on Monday morning.

Sinha represented Makhdumpur assembly seat (now a reserved constituency) thrice is said to have good influence in the dominant Bhumihar community, especially in the Jehanabad and its adjoining areas. He had also contested election from Patna once and lost. Sinha was the Bihar Congress president from 2003-05.

Known as a firebrand leader in his younger days, Sinha became president of Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) in 1971 defeating Lalu Prasad and handed over the baton to Prasad in 1973.

“I have been with the party since February last year, but the party has not done anything for me. At this stage of life, I cannot waste more time. I will pay back Nitish Kumar the same way I have been treated. I was neither given a Lok Sabha ticket, nor Rajya Sabha seat. Now I have not even been given a ticket for the assembly election. That leaves me with no choice but to move on,” he said.

Sinha said that he would not contest election, as he knew his limitation without a ticket from any mainstream political party. “This time, I have not been left with time, either. But my supporters want me to move in Vikram, Pali, Jehanabad, Masaurhi and other places to work against the party that has cheated me and encourage voters not to vote for JD(U),” he added.