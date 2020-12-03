Sections
Former Congress corporator Rakib Zakir arrested in connection with Bengaluru riots case

On August 11, an angry mob enraged over a derogatory social media post, had burnt down more than 60 vehicles as well as DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:24 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area of Bengaluru, on August 13, 2020. (PTI File Photo)

Rakib Zakir, a former Congress corporator and a key accused in Bengaluru riots case, has been arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police.

Joint Commissioner of Crime Sandip Patil said on Thursday morning that Zakir was arrested late on Wednesday night. He was on the run.

On August 11, an angry mob enraged over a derogatory social media post, had burnt down more than 60 vehicles as well as DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru apart from the house of Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Three people were killed in the police firing when cops were trying to control the riots. At least 60 policemen were injured in the violence.



More than 400 people were arrested in the incidents of violence and a preliminary charge sheet filed by the police in the case said that intra-party rivalry within Congress was one of the key reasons for riots.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in September taken over the investigation in which the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) were invoked by the state police.

The NIA has carried out searches at multiple locations in connection with the case and arrested a number of people.

