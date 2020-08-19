Sections
Former Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Earlier this month the Biren Singh government sailed through a trust vote after proving its majority with a comfortable margin of 28-16 during a special assembly session held on August 10.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

BJP president JP Nadda greets Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Okram Henry, who along with four other Congress MLAs joined BJP, at party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

Five former Congress MLAs formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital on Wednesday in the presence of chief minister Biren Singh and national general secretary Ram Madhav and national vice president Jay Panda.

A sixth MLA could not be present for the induction.

These six are among the eight Congress MLAs who defied the party whip and skipped the trust vote.



They submitted their resignation from the assembly on August 11 and announced their exit from the party. Their resignation were accepted by the Speaker.

Henry Okram, nephew of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ibobi Singh, Panonam Broken, Oinam Lukhoi Singh, Ngamthang Haokip, Ginsuanhau Zou were inducted into the BJP fold at an event in BJP office today.

Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur house after the 2017 polls, has seen a dozen-odd members exit the party fold to join the BJP.

