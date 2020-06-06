Former Delhi Police chief Ved Marwah cremated with state honours in Goa

Former Delhi Police chief and former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram Ved Marwah was cremated with full state honours and a guard of honour in Goa. (HT PHOTO.)

Former Delhi Police chief and former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram Ved Marwah was cremated with full state honours and a guard of honour with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Chief Secretary Parimal Rai paying their tribute.

Marwah, who was a former chief of the Delhi Police, passed away late on Friday evening after a brief illness at the Asilo Hospital at Mapusa in North Goa.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Ved Marwah (IPS) led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor of three states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Goa’s Inspector General of Police, Jaspal Singh, said in a message.

Marwah used to spend time in Goa along with his wife in order to escape the chilly Delhi winters on account of a lung ailment.

He was admitted to a hospital recently where he breathed his last.

“Paid final tribute to Shri Ved Marwah, IPS and former Governor of Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram and also former Commissioner of Delhi Police. His services and contribution to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Goa Chief Minister said.

“A dynamic and honest personality, extremely sensitive to the public, a cop with a heart, Ved Marwah, IPS was like a rock that weathered many storms. In the aftermath of the 1984 riots, he led the Delhi Police through some of its most testing times. His integrity and dedication was unparalleled which helped in crucial assignments as Advisor to the J&K Government and later as Governor to 3 states. Never a man to rest, he remained active in the public domain till the very last and was a guiding light to all officers who looked to him for guidance. His loss is a loss to the nation,” Inspector General of Police, Singh said.