Home / India News / Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive

Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive

A leader of Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal confirmed the former chief minister has tested positive for the disease after he attended his grandson’s wedding

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:54 IST

By Archana Mishra, Hindustan Times Gurugram

INLD party chief OP Chautala. (File photo)

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 85, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, a state health department official said.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Chautala was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and has symptoms like fever and cold. “Considering his age, several other tests were also conducted to keep a check on his health condition. Currently, his condition is stable.”

Also read | Farmers’ protest: JJP suggests written assurance from Centre on MSP

A leader of Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal also confirmed the former chief minister has tested positive for the disease after he attended his grandson’s wedding. “The wedding reception of Chauatala’s grandson took place at a Sirsa farmhouse on November 30. It was a closed family function with limited gathering.”

The hospital authorities did not immediately comment about Chautala’s illness.

