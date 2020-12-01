Former IAS joins Kamal Haasan’s MNM party ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2021

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections slated to be held in 2021, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan inducted former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santhosh Babu, as the General Secretary of his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Tuesday.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, Haasan also lent his support to the ongoing farmer’s agitation in the country against the three farm laws recently passed by the Central government during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

“The government should listen to the demands of the farmers,” said the MNM president.

Giving party membership to Santhosh Babu, Haasan said the newly inducted General Secretary took voluntary retirement to serve the people of Tamil Nadu after working with the state administration as an IAS officer for nearly 25 years.

Also Read | Rajinikanth delays political foray once again; party says decision likely in few days

“Santhosh Babu is a doctor and he had served in Tamil Nadu administration for nearly 25 years. He still had eight years but resigned. He joined our party today. In coming days, he’ll welcome many good people in the party,” said the southern superstar.

According to him, Santhosh Babu will be responsible for making the party manifesto for upcoming state elections, along with other headquarter operations.

When asked about the Tamil Nadu government’s role in providing relief during cyclone Nivar, Haasan said his party is not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘s work.

Haasan had launched Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21, 2018, in Madurai. The party is all set to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.