Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP

Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, dubbed as Karnataka’s ‘Singham’ joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

He joined the BJP at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Kuppusamy has spent 10 years in Karnataka. He resigned from the police service in 2019.

Exactly a year after he quit, Annamalai had announced via a Facebook live that he would be entering Tamil Nadu politics and was preparing to contest in the 2021 Assembly polls in the state.

Annamalai earned the reputation of a tough police after he dealt with 2017 riots in Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru and took on criminals, radicalisation and communal elements in coastal Karnataka region.