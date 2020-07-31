Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months

The detention order of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to lapse on August 5, 2020. Mufti is the only politician currently, who is still detained under the PSA. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti by another three months under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Mufti among others had been taken into preventive custody barely hours before the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. The state was subsequently divided into two union territories— Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The detention order of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scheduled to lapse on August 5, 2020. Mufti is the only politician currently, who is still detained under the PSA.

She will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence, which had earlier been declared a subsidiary jail, the order issued by the Home Department of the government said.

A number of other prominent politicians, including two former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, have been released from custody. The political leaders were arrested last August, hours after the Centre proposed the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari were also arrested.