Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19

Siddaramaiah urged all those who recently got in touch with him to monitor their symptoms and quarantine themselves.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Siddaramaiah - Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. (PTI)

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said he has been admitted to the hospital on medical advice and urged all those who recently got in touch with him to monitor their symptoms.

“I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves,” his tweet read.

This comes a day after Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19.

 Also read: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept



“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” Karti tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa were the two big leaders who said they have contracted the virus.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted.

Yediyurappa took to Twitter and shared about his health. His daughter, BY Padmavati, is also reported to have contracted the disease.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” the Karnataka CM tweeted.

