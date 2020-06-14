Sections
Home / India News / Former Lok Sabha MP, banker Madhavrao Patil dies in Nashik

Former Lok Sabha MP, banker Madhavrao Patil dies in Nashik

Madhavrao Patil was a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and was among the first to join when the latter formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Nashik Maharashtra

Madhavrao Patil was 80 and is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. (Image courtesy: loksabhaph.nic.in)

Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank Madhavrao Patil died after a brief illness on Sunday morning in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

He was a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and was among the first to join when the latter formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

Patil had won from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in 1998.



His last rites were performed at Amardham crematorium here.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Stay interstellar’: Sushant’s first Bollywood director pens eulogy
Jun 14, 2020 20:32 IST
RIPSushant: Deepika Padukone emphasises on need for mental health awareness
Jun 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Kerala CM asks PM Modi to arrange Covid-19 tests in embassies for expats
Jun 14, 2020 20:26 IST
26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus
Jun 14, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.