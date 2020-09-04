Former Navi Mumbai police commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur. (Photo @sanjayips89)

A day after handing over his charge to the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. Kumar, currently additional director general, training, is admitted at MGM Hospital in Vashi.

Kumar had been commissioner since August 2018. As the pandemic hit, Kumar was instrumental in establishing quarantine facilities for the police staff and their families. Currently, a building in Kharghar under the Savali Trust is being used as a quarantine facility for the police staff. A facility was also created at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli for treatment.

“Inspite of all precautions and all sort of concoctions - Ayurvedic, homeopathic and rigorous physical activities, I have also become a victim of Covid-19. Started with muscle pain, fever, shivering and throat infection. Hospitalised. I’m fine. Will get released in a week. Good rest(sic),” Kumar tweeted.

“I have advised the new commissioner to isolate himself and get tested along with other officers who came in contact with me. I am doing fine and hope to recover soon,” Kumar said.

Along with Kumar, an inspector from his office and a constable have also tested positive for the virus. They are admitted as well.