Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Former Navi Mumbai police commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Former Navi Mumbai police commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

As the pandemic hit, Sanjay Kumar, former commissioner of Navi Mumbai, was instrumental in establishing quarantine facilities for the police staff and their families

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:28 IST

By Farhan Shaikh, Hindustan Times Navi Mumbai

Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur. (Photo @sanjayips89)

A day after handing over his charge to the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. Kumar, currently additional director general, training, is admitted at MGM Hospital in Vashi.

Kumar had been commissioner since August 2018. As the pandemic hit, Kumar was instrumental in establishing quarantine facilities for the police staff and their families. Currently, a building in Kharghar under the Savali Trust is being used as a quarantine facility for the police staff. A facility was also created at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli for treatment.

“Inspite of all precautions and all sort of concoctions - Ayurvedic, homeopathic and rigorous physical activities, I have also become a victim of Covid-19. Started with muscle pain, fever, shivering and throat infection. Hospitalised. I’m fine. Will get released in a week. Good rest(sic),” Kumar tweeted.

Bipin Kumar Singh, the new commissioner took charge as the new police chief on Thursday accepting a bouquet from Kumar at the commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur.



“I have advised the new commissioner to isolate himself and get tested along with other officers who came in contact with me. I am doing fine and hope to recover soon,” Kumar said.

Along with Kumar, an inspector from his office and a constable have also tested positive for the virus. They are admitted as well.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
Sep 04, 2020 17:36 IST
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 16:42 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Sep 04, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Jharkhand farmers allege fertilizer price hike, govt suspends 500 dealers
Sep 04, 2020 17:52 IST
Prague, Taipei announce new areas of cooperation as controversial Czech visit ends
Sep 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Rajnath Singh pays tributes at monument to Mothers of Winners
Sep 04, 2020 17:45 IST
CSK reacts after Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020
Sep 04, 2020 17:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.