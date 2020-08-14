Sections
Home / India News / ‘Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, medical condition unchanged’: Hospital

‘Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, medical condition unchanged’: Hospital

The statement issued by the hospital said that the former president is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. “His vital parameters are presently stable,” it added.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition remains unchanged, the Army (R&R) Hospital, where Mukherjee is undergoing treatment since Monday, announced on Friday. The statement issued by the hospital said that the former president is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. “His vital parameters are presently stable,” it added.

The hospital, in its morning update on Thursday, had said that Mukherjee is “deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support”.

Mukherjee underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday. Rumours about his health condition were doing the rounds on social media, but Mukherjee’s family took to Twitter to refute them.

“My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Mukherjee’s elder son and former Congress MP Abhijit tweeted.



His daughter and Congress leader Sharmishta urged media not to call her. “Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital,” she tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Waterlogging reported in parts of Surat post heavy rainfall
Aug 14, 2020 12:03 IST
ECB announce dates for England vs Australia limited-overs series
Aug 14, 2020 12:00 IST
Sushant’s sister’s video asking team about money out, Amitabh plants a tree
Aug 14, 2020 11:56 IST
Barriers rise for Black women at workplace amid pandemic: Sheryl Sandberg
Aug 14, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.