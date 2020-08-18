Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army’s Research and Referral on Aug 10. (PTI)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital on August 10.

“There is no change in the medical condition of Former President Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” a statement from the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old former President underwent the surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence and he has been in coma since then. He was also tested coronavirus-positive.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.