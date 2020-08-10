Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted this afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus, requesting people who have come in contact to self-isolate.

Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” tweeted Mukherjee.

As news spread, leaders, cutting across party lines, wished Mukherjee a quick recovery.

The former President, 84, had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens (above the age of 65) to stay at home.

Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which he will not be attending in the wake of this development.

Last year, the Mukherjee, who is also a veteran Congress leader with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well, was awarded the Bharat Ratna - the country’s highest civilian award.