Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive

Pranab Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up. Leaders, cutting across party lines, wished the veteran leader a quick recovery.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, HindustanTimes New Delhi

File photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted this afternoon that he has tested positive for coronavirus, requesting people who have come in contact to self-isolate.

Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” tweeted Mukherjee.

As news spread, leaders, cutting across party lines, wished Mukherjee a quick recovery.



 

 

 

 

The former President, 84, had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens (above the age of 65) to stay at home.

Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which he will not be attending in the wake of this development.

Last year, the Mukherjee, who is also a veteran Congress leader with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well, was awarded the Bharat Ratna - the country’s highest civilian award.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I’m heartbroken’: WWE legends express condolence for late wrestler Kamala
Aug 10, 2020 14:57 IST
Covid-19: Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away
Aug 10, 2020 14:57 IST
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s J-PAL proposes pilot project on universal basic income in Odisha districts
Aug 10, 2020 14:56 IST
Priyanka Chopra hitches a ride on Nick Jonas’ back while he does push-ups
Aug 10, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.