Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan in protest against farm laws

In September, just days after the laws were passed, Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced split from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

**EDS: FILE** New Delhi: In this file photo, dated May 13, 2019, is seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal in Bathinda. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quits National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI27-09-2020_000052A) (PTI)

In the latest development over the ongoing anti-farm law protests, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former 5-term Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhusan award, the country’s second-highest civilian award which was conferred upon him in 2015.

