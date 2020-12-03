Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan in protest against farm laws
In September, just days after the laws were passed, Badal’s Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced split from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:52 IST
In the latest development over the ongoing anti-farm law protests, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former 5-term Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday returned his Padma Vibhusan award, the country’s second-highest civilian award which was conferred upon him in 2015.