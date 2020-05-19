Former SSB jawan, who murdered 3 including wife and son, killed in police firing in Assam

Guwahati: A former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who was absconding after allegedly shooting dead three persons, including his wife and son, was killed in police firing in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district early morning on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sanjay Das (48), a resident of Hukhanpukhuri, had shot dead his wife Swapna (42) and his son Nabajyoti (20) at their home with his licenced .32 pistol on Monday morning.

The accused, who had taken voluntary retirement from SSB a few years ago, then went to the residence of a maternal uncle, Ghanakanta Hazarika, and shot at him as well before fleeing.

All three injured were admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh where they succumbed to their injuries.

Soon, a manhunt was launched to nab Das, who had fled with his pistol and several rounds of ammunition.

“Later, he was found hiding in a deserted building. We negotiated with him for nearly three hours asking him to surrender. But he refused and kept firing at our team intermittently,” said Padmanabh Baruah, additional superintendent of police, Dibrugarh.

“When the accused fired five-six shots at us, we retaliated. He got injured and was taken to AMCH early on Tuesday morning, where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

In another separate incident, a man, who was under home quarantine, after returning to Assam a few days ago, killed his wife in Dhemaji district on Saturday night. The accused, Lintu Gogoi, has been arrested.