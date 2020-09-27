Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Jaswant Singh was admitted to an Army hospital in Delhi on June 25. He was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 82.

Singh “passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome,” Army Hospital, Delhi said in a statement.

“He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His Covid-19 status is negative,” it also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the former minister on Twitter.



“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society,” said PM Modi.

“ He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi also said.

Also read | Jaswant Singh: A gentleman politician and Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared grief over his passing.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh was one of its early founding members of the BJP after serving in the Indian Army. In 2014, he had a bitter falling out with his party when he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket of his choice from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Singh held several high-profile portfolios like external affairs, defence surface transport, over the years.. He often acted as Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter. Within the BJP, he was considered a gentleman politician but also known for his heated debates in Parliament.

He contested the 2014 general election, which was his last as an independent, but lost.

Singh has authored six books including “Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence” and “Defending India”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
Sep 27, 2020 08:26 IST
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

He needs to be KKR’s best player if they have to win IPL: Scott Styris
Sep 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar
Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is?
Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST
Here’s what NCB official said on Deepika, Shraddha being summoned again
Sep 27, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.