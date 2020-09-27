Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 82.

Singh “passed away at 6:55 am today. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome,” Army Hospital, Delhi said in a statement.

“He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His Covid-19 status is negative,” it also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the former minister on Twitter.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society,” said PM Modi.

“ He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi also said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared grief over his passing.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh was one of its early founding members of the BJP after serving in the Indian Army. In 2014, he had a bitter falling out with his party when he was denied a Lok Sabha ticket of his choice from Barmer in Rajasthan.

Singh held several high-profile portfolios like external affairs, defence surface transport, over the years.. He often acted as Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter. Within the BJP, he was considered a gentleman politician but also known for his heated debates in Parliament.

He contested the 2014 general election, which was his last as an independent, but lost.

Singh has authored six books including “Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence” and “Defending India”.