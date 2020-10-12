Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh

Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh

The 450m-long tunnel, which will bypass the existing road, will be D-shaped and comprise two lanes of 3.5m width each

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:35 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Screenshot of the first blast carried out by Border Roads Organization (BRO) to start work on the Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: Indian Army)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 450m-long tunnel, which will bypass the existing road, will be D-shaped and comprise two lanes of 3.5m width each. Another 1.8 km-long tunnel is also being constructed on the BCT road and both will reduce distance to the area bordering China by 10km.

Singh also inaugurated eight bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Arunachal Pradesh. Thirty-six other bridges built by BRO in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir were also inaugurated by the defence minister.

Also Read: 54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks



“(I am) extremely happy to dedicate 44 major permanent bridges to the nation today. The foundation of Nechiphu Tunnel was also laid on this occasion in Arunachal Pradesh. These border infrastructure projects are of strategic importance and provide connectivity to remote areas,” Singh tweeted.



Following the foundation stone laying ceremony via video conference, the first blast to start work on the stretch was carried out by BRO.

“These eight bridges in Arunachal Pradesh have augmented road connectivity in remote border districts that will immensely benefit the locals as well as personnel of defence posted in far-off border outposts,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said in a statement.

Congratulating BRO for successful completion of the Atal Tunnel, which was inaugurated earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khandu hoped the Nechiphu Tunnel would also be constructed on schedule.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Oct 12, 2020 15:02 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

Only 200 persons to pull Lord Raghunath’s chariot at Kullu Dussehra fest
Oct 12, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Being a drama queen comes naturally to me…’
Oct 12, 2020 15:37 IST
Foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel on road to China border in Arunachal laid by Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 15:35 IST
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in
Oct 12, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.