Home / India News / Four associates of LeT militants arrested in J-K’s Budgam district

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem Ganie,  Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir, a police spokesperson said.

Updated: May 24, 2020 13:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Srinagar

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, the police spokesperson added. (HT Archives. Representative image )

Security forces on Sunday arrested four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

“Police in Budgam along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates including top terror associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession,” a police spokesperson said. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Waseem Ganie,  Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir, he said. The spokesperson said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

As per the police records, the arrested persons were involved in providing logistical support and shelter to active terrorists of LeT operating in the area, he added. 



