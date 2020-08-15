Four Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, 11,940 infected with disease

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the state tally to 11,940. The recovery rate of patients has reached 65.16 percent with 7,748 cured patients getting discharged on Saturday, according to the state’s daily Covid bulletin.

On Saturday, maximum 135 fresh cases were reported from Haridwar district followed by Nainital (62), Dehradun (34), Rudraprayag (27), US Nagar (23), Tehri (16), Chamoli (13), Almora (9), Pauri Garhwal (3), Champawat (2), and Pithoragarh (1).

The state also reported deaths of four Covid-19 positive patients; two of them died due to coronavirus while the other two perished due to comorbidities, according to the health department release.

A total of 151 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now but the state maintains that only 29 of them have died due to the contagion and the rest of the positive patients have succumbed to comorbidities and other causes.

Haridwar district has reported 2,935 Covid-19 positive cases, the maximum in the state, followed by Dehradun (2,379), US Nagar (2,223) and Nainital (1,740).

Also, 246 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum of 126 in Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 25.63 days, while the infection rate is 5%. The state has so far tested over 2.25 lakh samples of which results of over 13,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 486 containment zones in eight districts including maximum 381 in Haridwar district.

The state government has operationalised 17 dedicated Covid hospitals and 381 Covid care centres (CCC) across the state and started home isolation of asymptomatic positive patients recently.