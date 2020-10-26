Sections
Home / India News / Four-day Army Commanders’ Conference begins in Delhi today

Four-day Army Commanders’ Conference begins in Delhi today

The event will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on the second day. (@rajnathsingh/Twitter )

The four-day Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, will begin in New Delhi from today.

The event will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.

“The first day will be spent deliberating on matters related to Human Resource Management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on October 27, 2020. Prior to the Defence Minister’s address, the conference will be addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS & CAS),” Indian Army said in a release.

The third day will be spent on in-depth discussions on the various agenda points projected by the various Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN. This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers.

The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed.

The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS.

