Sections
Home / India News / Four-day lockdown by traders in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Four-day lockdown by traders in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh amid surge in Covid-19 cases

A section of traders has imposed a lockdown for four days, starting Thursday. In Dharchula, around 650 shops will remain closed and around 950 shops will remain closed in Jauljibi and Baluakot regions of the district

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:35 IST

By BD Kasniyal, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

Marked circles to maintain social distancing at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of Ganga, at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. (AFP)

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in the remote bordering district of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in the past one month, a certain section of traders has imposed a lockdown for four days, starting Thursday.

Also read: Uttarakhand govt fixes rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals

The district has reported over 360 Covid-19 cases so far, including cases from security personnel serving in the bordering district.

Bhupendra Singh Thapa, president of trader’s body in Dharchula region of the district, said apart from essential services, all shops in Dharchula, Jauljibi and Baluakot areas will remain closed till Sunday and the areas will be sanitised.

“Looking at the rising number of cases in the district, we have decided to go for a lockdown . Apart from security personnel, locals are increasingly testing positive in these areas, we will keep the shops closed for four days and sanitise the whole area. In Dharchula, around 650 shops will remain closed and around 950 shops will remain closed in Jauljibi and Baluakot regions of the district,” he said.



He added that the district administration has been informed about the “janta lockdown, to break the chain”.

“We have also requested the hotel association to not take new bookings in these four days of lockdown,” added Thapa.

Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate AK Shukla said the administration is aware of the lockdown imposed by the traders, however, it does not agree with them. “We know that the traders’ body has decided to keep their shops closed as cases are increasing, but people need not panic. All the cases that were reported have been isolated and their contacts are also being identified and quarantined. The contacts are also being tested,” said Shukla.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

UGC releases checklist for online distance learning programmes
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Six more properties of former MP Atiq Ahmed to be attached in Prayagraj
Sep 03, 2020 15:54 IST
Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas to star in new web series Wakaalat From Home
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.