Home / India News / Four dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh

Four dead after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Chhattisgarh

Four people, including two brothers, died after inhaling a poisonous gas inside an under-construction well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:20 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Raipur

All four were rushed to a hospital in Jaijaipur where doctors declared them brought dead. (File photo for representation)

Four people, including two brothers, died after inhaling a poisonous gas inside an under-construction well in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday.

Inspector General ( Bilaspur range ) Dipanshu Kabra told Hindustan Times that the incident took place at 7 am in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station area.

“ Hemant Ratre went inside to clean his under-construction well and became unconscious. Ratre’s wife, who was there in the field, shouted for help following which three others entered the well and died. The other deceased were identified as Nagendra Madhukar (34), his younger brother Mahendra Madhukar (31) and Chintamani Banjare (45),” said the IG.

All four were rushed to a hospital in Jaijaipur where doctors declared them brought dead, IG said.



“Prima facie it seems that they died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside the well”, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added.

