Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Four dead as train on trial run crushes them in Haridwar; Uttarakhand CM order probe

Four dead as train on trial run crushes them in Haridwar; Uttarakhand CM order probe

Thursday evening’s accident took place when the train was on trial run to test the newly laid Haridwar-Laksar double line track

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Haridwar mishap in which four people died after being run over by a train on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Rawat said the district magistrate (Haridwar) would initiate an inquiry into the incident. He tweeted, “Got the tragic news that some people have died while coming under a train. I express my deep condolences to the kin of those who have died and wish speedy recovery of the injured.”

Four people were crushed to death by a train which was on trial run on Laksar-Haridwar railway line on Thursday evening. The accident occurred near Jamalpur railway crossing in the rural segment of Haridwar.

An investigation has been ordered by divisional regional manager, Northern Railways, Tarun Prakash, into this accident.

Prakash said the accident occurred 200 metres from railway crossing 14 at Jamalpur village. The train was on trial run to test the newly laid Haridwar-Laksar double line track with its speed, which was earlier 50km/hr on single line, being 100 km/hr.

Jwalapur station house officer Praveen Koshyari said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and identification process is underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Man held with pistols, cartridges hidden in car in Delhi
by Karn Pratap Singh
Leicester’s Vardy, Maddison expected to miss FA Cup tie at Stoke
by Reuters
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya poses for a sultry new photoshoot
by HT Entertainment Desk
PFA reminds players to maintain distance when celebrating goals
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.