Four die after consuming spurious liquor in Kerala, 9 in hospital

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Initial reports suggest spurious liquor is behind the deaths but a clearer picture will emerge only after post-mortem, Palakkad police superintendent Siva Vikram said after visiting the village. (FILE PHOTO.)

Four people died and nine were admitted to the hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Walayar in Kerala’s Palakkad district, police said. All the victims belong to a tribal colony and the liquor is suspected to have been procured from Tamil Nadu.

Initial reports suggest spurious liquor is behind the deaths but a clearer picture will emerge only after post-mortem, Palakkad police superintendent Siva Vikram said after visiting the village. Two women are among those who have been hospitalised.

According to villagers, one of the deceased K Sivan (37) brought country-made liquor when he went to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and later distributed it among the villagers. His wife is among those hospitalised. They said after consuming it some of them complained of blurred vision and burning sensation in their stomachs.

Last month in Idukki, one person had died and two were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor. Later, the Excise Department found that sanitizer had been mixed with country-made liquor.

