Four die while cleaning effluent tank at Gujarat textile factory

The incident took place on the premises of Vishal Fabrics, a unit of Chiripal Group, in Koth area of Dholka town.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Ahmedabad

Four workers died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical effluent tank (File Photo (Representative Image))

Four workers died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical effluent tank at a textile factory in Ahmedabad district on Saturday, the police said.

“Four workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside the chemical waste tank when they entered to clean it,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey.

Further probe was on, he added.



