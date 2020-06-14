Sections
Home / India News / Four forest officials suspended over elephant deaths in Chhattisgarh

Four forest officials suspended over elephant deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh’s forest minister Mohammad Akbar had ordered a high-level probe in the matter.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:05 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Raipur

Two female wild elephants were found dead in the jungles of Pratapur forest range of Surajpur on Tuesday and Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Chhattisgarh forest department has suspended four officials, including a sub-divisional forest officer (SDFO), over the deaths of three elephants which took place earlier this week.

As per the suspension order, the officials have been found guilty of negligence in duty.

Bodies of the three female wild elephants were found in the jungles of Balrampur and Surajpur district between Tuesday and Thursday. All of them were from the same herd and were roaming in the forests of Surguja.

“The SDFO KS Khutiya was attached to Chief Conservator of Forest (Regional) Forest Circle of Surguja. Two forest rangers and one forest guard was also suspended,” said a senior officer.



A show cause notice has also been served to district forest officer (DFO) Balrampur, he added.

It is worth mentioning that on Thursday, the state’s forest minister Mohammad Akbar had ordered a high-level probe in the matter. The probe will be headed by former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF).

Forest officials on Friday claimed that the first death was reported on Tuesday in Ganeshpur forest. The animal had died due to cardiac issues, they said.

The second death took place in the same beat on Wednesday - that elephant died due to toxicity and third one died because of infection, the forest officials claimed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy 65 Birthday Kirron Kher: Nobody does sarees like Kirron Kher
Jun 14, 2020 11:23 IST
Domestic returnees continue to form bulk of Karnataka’s Covid caseload
Jun 14, 2020 11:22 IST
Wanted to be selfish and play for myself: KL Rahul
Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST
Ban on saliva may upset balance between bat, ball in Test cricket: Taylor
Jun 14, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.