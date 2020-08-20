Sections
Four Gujarat cities in top 10 cleanest cities; CM Rupani elated

Four Gujarat cities in top 10 cleanest cities; CM Rupani elated

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed happiness over four major cities of the state finding place in the list of top 10 cleanest cities of India.

Rupani gave credit to people, elected representatives and officials of these cities for accepting the appeal of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about cleanliness, which helped in getting the rankings.

As per the Swachh Survekshan 2020 findings, released in New Delhi on Thursday, Surat is the second most cleanest city in India after Indore which retained the top ranking for a fourth straight year.

Three other Gujarat cities in the top 10 are Ahmedabad (5th spot), Rajkot (6th spot) and Vadodara (10th spot), said Rupani in a statement.



“It is a matter of great happiness and pride that four Gujarat cities have made it to the top 10 list of Swachh Survekshan 2020.

“I congratulate people, elected representatives and mayors of these four cities for achieving this feat,” said Rupani.

“Its a matter of pride for all Gujaratis because we are walking on the path shownby Mahatma Gandhi about maintaining cleanliness.

“Our PM, too, had initiated a major social movement to make people understand the importance of cleanliness,” said Rupani.

The people of the state accepted the appeal of these “two sons of Gujarat” and this helped the four cities figure in the top 10 cleanest cities of the country, he said.

Terming the survey results as “encouraging”,Rupani said Gujarat is committed to create more cleaner and greener cities.

