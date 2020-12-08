Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Four, including drunk driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

Four, including drunk driver killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place early Tuesday when the victims were returning from a wedding.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Raipur

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was drunk and lost control of the vehicle. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

Four people were killed and five were seriously injured when a pickup truck turned turtle in Dhaurpur in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were returning from a wedding.

The injured were sent to the local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

“The victims were returning after attending a marriage in Semardih village under Lundra police station of the district. When they reached Dhaurpur village the driver lost control while trying to avoid a collision with a biker and the vehicle turned turtle,” OM Chandel, Additional Superintendent of Police (Surguja) said.

The officer said the driver who was among the dead, was drunk due to which he lost control of the vehicle.

Three persons died on the spot while a woman who was rushed to the Government Medical College Ambikapur died later in the morning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

TRP scam: Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC seeking stay to probe by Mumbai police
Dec 08, 2020 20:39 IST
Chandigarh Police head constable suspended on extortion charges
Dec 08, 2020 20:38 IST
Will Sanju Samson get a long rope after lean patch in Australia?
Dec 08, 2020 20:36 IST
UK’s House of Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries
Dec 08, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.