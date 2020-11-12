Four Iranians held by Kerala police on suspected charges of robbery

Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities. (FILE PHOTO.)

The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested four Iranian nationals suspected to be part of an international burglars’ gang from a hotel in the state capital. Police said they were rounded up when they were planning to rob a money exchange outlet in Thiruvananthapuram.

After initial questioning the police said they were part of a 24-member gang involved in many robberies in financial institutions and ATMs. Soon after their photos were uploaded on the official website of Kerala police many complaints came to light.

Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities. Later they were handed over to the police in Alappuzha district.

According to the police, all four were holding Iranian passports and they were in the country for more than eight months and two of them had stayed on after the expiry of their visa period. Their visa markings show they visited Nepal and Thailand. A senior official said Delhi and Mumbai police contacted them seeking more details. He said investigation to net other gang members was progressing with the help of other states and central agencies.