Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Four Iranians held by Kerala police on suspected charges of robbery

Four Iranians held by Kerala police on suspected charges of robbery

After initial questioning the police said they were part of a 24-member gang involved in many robberies in financial institutions and ATMs. Soon after their photos were uploaded on the official website of Kerala police many complaints came to light.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities. (FILE PHOTO.)

The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested four Iranian nationals suspected to be part of an international burglars’ gang from a hotel in the state capital. Police said they were rounded up when they were planning to rob a money exchange outlet in Thiruvananthapuram.

After initial questioning the police said they were part of a 24-member gang involved in many robberies in financial institutions and ATMs. Soon after their photos were uploaded on the official website of Kerala police many complaints came to light.

Two days back they allegedly duped a trader in Cherthala in Alappuzha district of Rs 50,000. Police suspect that they might have got some local support in carrying out their activities. Later they were handed over to the police in Alappuzha district.

According to the police, all four were holding Iranian passports and they were in the country for more than eight months and two of them had stayed on after the expiry of their visa period. Their visa markings show they visited Nepal and Thailand. A senior official said Delhi and Mumbai police contacted them seeking more details. He said investigation to net other gang members was progressing with the help of other states and central agencies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Nov 12, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Nov 12, 2020 16:51 IST
Diwali: Telangana high court orders ban on sale, bursting of firecrackers
Nov 12, 2020 16:46 IST
Taiwan reaches out to Joe Biden in hope of repeating 2016 Trump call
Nov 12, 2020 16:45 IST
Percentage of people with Covid antibodies showing upward surge: Pune lab
Nov 12, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.