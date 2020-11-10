Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Four kids die in mudslide in Bhopal

Four kids die in mudslide in Bhopal

The children were extracting mud from near a drain when loose soil caved in.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Family members grieve after four children died due to soil subsidence near a nullah at Berkhedi village, in Bhopal district on Monday. (PTI)

Four kids including three girls and a boy were killed while two other were injured in a mudslide in Bhopal on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Singh, 7, Asha Singh, 7, Sheila Singh, 9 and Kavita Singh, 10, all residents of Barkhedi village of Bhopal while Rohit, 8, and Vikram, 9, sustained serious injuries.

The children were extracting mud from near a drain when loose soil caved in.

Bhopal’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said, “Seven kids had gone to extract mud for their houses on Monday morning. While extracting mud, they got trapped in the mudslide. A six-year-old girl Bunty who cried for help was saved by a villager named Laxman Singh. Later, the girl told him that six more kids were trapped in the mud.”



“The children were pulled from the head of mud and were rushed to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared four of them brought dead,” said the ASP.

In the preliminary postmortem report, the cause of death of kids was found to be suffocation, said the officer.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: Grand Alliance takes lead in early trends
Nov 10, 2020 08:28 IST
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Nov 10, 2020 05:59 IST
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Nov 10, 2020 08:26 IST
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Nov 10, 2020 02:49 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Early trends in, here is how BJP is faring
Nov 10, 2020 08:27 IST
Ever wonder what happens when you open a jar of honey in space? Watch
Nov 10, 2020 08:27 IST
The genius of the Mumbai Indians blueprint
Nov 10, 2020 08:26 IST
Bihar Election 2020: Result update for Simri Bakhtiarpur, Alauli, Hasanpur , Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta
Nov 10, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.