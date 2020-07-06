Sections
Home / India News / Four Maoists killed gunfight with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Four Maoists killed gunfight with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Inspector general of police (anti-Maoist operations) Amitabh Thakur said based on intelligence inputs, a team of Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force policemen of Kandhamal district went on a combing operation at Sirla forest near Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal district on early Sunday morning.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 06:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Arms and ammunition recovered after four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest, in Kandhamal district on July 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

At least four Maoists including two women were killed in an encounter with policemen of district Voluntary Force in Odisha’s Kandhamal district in a forest early Sunday morning.

Inspector general of police (anti-Maoist operations) Amitabh Thakur said based on intelligence inputs, a team of Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force policemen of Kandhamal district went on a combing operation at Sirla forest near Tumudibandh area of Kandhamal district on early Sunday morning. In the encounter that ensued, four Maoists were killed.

“While the search operation was going on, the police team saw a large group of Maoists camping in the jungle area. Police party tried to approach them but they came under heavy fire from the Maoist side. When the police asked them to surrender they continued to fire and also lobbed grenades. When police fired back, the Maoists escaped taking cover of dense forest cover,” said Thakur. There were around 35-40 armed Maoists in the camp when the encounter happened.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Fitness levels today are a lot better’: Hogg backs Kohli to surpass Sachin
Jul 06, 2020 07:44 IST
Android malware Fakesky uses fake messages to spy on you
Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST
Nepal power sharing talks fail to end crisis
Jul 06, 2020 07:43 IST
Several monuments to reopen today: Time slots, separate entry and exit points
Jul 06, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.