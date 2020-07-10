Four Maoists killed in encounter in Bihar

Bettaiah: A joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), State Task Force (STF), Bihar and Bihar Police personnel late at night on Thursday gunned down four members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) in an encounter under the jurisdiction of Laukariya police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

Two security personnel were also injured the exchange of fire.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the Maoist rebels in the dense forests of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), a team of the security personnel raided Charpaniya Done area, police officials said.

“The Left-wing extremists were caught unawares and resorted to indiscriminate firing. The security personnel retaliated and four rebels were killed in the encounter,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Lalan Mohan Prasad, deputy inspector-general of police (DIG), Champaran range, said the security personnel also recovered three self-loading rifles (SLRs) and an automatic Kalashnikov (AK)-56 from the encounter spot.

“Efforts are on to establish the identity of the slain Maoist rebels,” the DIG said.