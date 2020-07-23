Four more die in Assam floods taking tally to 91; 26 districts still affected

Four more deaths due to drowning were reported in Assam on Thursday taking the total number of those killed in floods this season to 91.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, one death each was reported from Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Morigaon and Golaghat districts.

Over 28 lakh people in 26 of the state’s 33 districts continue to be affected by floods. More than 47,000 people displaced by flood waters are taking shelter at 456 relief camps in 17 affected districts.

Rescue personnel evacuated 1,102 persons stranded by floods on Thursday. Flood waters have inundated 1.19 lakh hectares of crop area across the state.

Around 92% area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km continued to remain submerged, said a bulletin issued by the park authorities. Nine rhinos, which died due to drowning, are among the 123 animals killed during floods this season.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state continued to be in spate with Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Kushiyara and Sankosh flowing over the danger mark at several places.