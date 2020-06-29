Four more ITBP personnel test Covid-19 positive, force records 81 active cases

Among them, more than 2,100 security personnel have been cured and only about 1,250 are under treatment at various health facilities across the country. (ANI PHOTO.)

Four more personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

There are currently a total of 81 active coronavirus cases and 236 ITBP personnel have recovered and been discharged till date.

On Sunday, six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police had tested positive for the viral infection.

There have been over 868 coronavirus cases in the BSF, 733 in the CISF, 316 in the ITBP, 184 in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 139 in the SSB and 70 in the National Security Guards (NSG). So far the Central Armed Police Forces—the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB have reported a death toll of 24.

A single-day spike of 19,459 Covid-19 cases took India’s tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,57,783 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,722 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the data.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country includes foreigners.