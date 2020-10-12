Four nabbed for stabbing home guard to death on GB Road, injuring 1 more

The police have arrested four men who allegedly stabbed a home guard to death at GB Road in central Delhi last week. The victim, Aman, was with a friend when one of the four suspects allegedly tried to snatch his phone. When the man caught the snatcher, he was stabbed to death while his friend, who tried to save him, was injured, the police have said.

The arrested men have been identified as 19-year-old Mohammad Shoyeb, Salman (22), Rahat Ali (19) and Fardeen Ahmed (21).

“When Aman was standing on the road and his friend, Anirudh Kumar Yadav, had gone to a washroom, a man tried to snatch Aman’s phone and he started chasing him. Yadav heard this and rushed for help. Both of them caught the snatcher and started beating him. Meanwhile, another man came from behind and attacked Aman and Yadav with a knife. Aman was stabbed in his back and Yadav who tried to save him was also attacked,” Bhatia said.

As both men collapsed, the snatchers fled the spot with the mobile phone. Yadav then took Aman to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said all local vendors, parking attendants, rickshaw pullers and locals were questioned during the investigation.

“Our teams raided the area on Saturday. While Salman and the other main accused Shoyeb were on the run, two of their associates — Fardeen and Rahat, who were also accompanying them on the night of incident and had helped the duo flee the spot, were arrested. The knife used in the murder and the scooter on which they had fled the spot were recovered from them,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said that during interrogations, Fardeen and Rahat disclosed that on October 5 all four were searching for a target to rob. While Salman and Fardeen were roaming in the area looking for targets, Rahat and Shoyeb were ready with a scooter to flee.