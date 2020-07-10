Sections
Home / India News / At least 8 people, including 8-month-old, killed in Arunachal Pradesh landslides

At least 8 people, including 8-month-old, killed in Arunachal Pradesh landslides

The incident took place at Tigdo village near the state capital, Itanagar.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:15 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The CM cautioned that as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a likelihood of heavy rain across the state in the next few days. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

Landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall, claimed the lives of at least eight people in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

In the first incident, four members of a family, including an 8-month-old baby, were killed in a landslide in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at around 2:30 am.

The incident took place at Tigdo village near the state capital, Itanagar. All four victims were buried alive while they were sleeping. Later, the bodies of the victims were retrieved from the debris.

“Saddened by a tragedy that struck Tigdo village in Papumpare district this morning, where four members of a family perished in the landslide,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.



In the second incident at Modirijo, between Itanagar and Naharlagu, four people were feared buried in another landslide that took place at 12:30 pm.

According to a government report, bodies of three of the victims have been retrieved while efforts are underway to recover the fourth victim.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and floods has left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state,” Khandu was quoted in a release from CMO.

“Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations from around the state capital. Road communication has been badly affected by nature’s fury,” he added.

The CM cautioned that as per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a likelihood of heavy rain across the state in the next few days. He requested everyone to take precautionary measures and refrain from staying at vulnerable locations.

Instructions have been issued to all the districts to keep a strict vigil and continuously monitor the situation to avoid large scale devastation and loss of human lives.

