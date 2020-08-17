Sections
Home / India News / Four people at NCP chief’s residence contract Covid-19, Pawar tests negative

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that Sharad Pawar has tested negative for the infection.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 12:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Four people at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s South Mumbai residence have tested positive for Covid-19, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Tope added that Pawar has tested negative for the infection.

The country’s power corridors have not been spared by the virus as several ministers and politicians in recent months announced having contracted the infection.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain were some other senior leaders who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

