Sections
Home / India News / Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held

Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Dr Dharamveer confirmed the incident and said that the remaining two prison inmates would be nabbed soon.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Meerut

The four prisoners were brought to the jail in the last week of August on charges of theft and carrying illegal arms. (File photo)

Four prisoners escaped from a temporary jail in Bijnor on Thursday morning, police said. However, the cops on duty along with other staff members caught hold of two prisoners while their two aides managed to escape. Meanwhile, a search was underway for the remaining two.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor, Dr Dharamveer confirmed the incident and said that the remaining two prison inmates would be nabbed soon. They escaped by breaking the grills of the stairs leading to the rooftop, the SP added.

Also read: ‘Can’t call it a 2nd wave, coronavirus never left Delhi’ - Satyendar Jain

The prisoners, identified as Sanju, Akshey, Kulbeer and Garman, were brought to the jail in the last week of August and were charged for theft and carrying illegal arms.

The district administration of Bijnor has turned Indira Bal Bhawan into a temporary jail amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
LIVE: 5 states account for 62% of active Covid cases in India, says health ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

Bipasha Basu finds pregnancy rumours around her ‘irritating’
Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST
Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held
Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST
PM Modi to share views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at India-US Summit
Sep 03, 2020 15:40 IST
US Open: Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem 2nd round - Live streaming, when and where to watch online and on TV
Sep 03, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.