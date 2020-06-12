Sections
Four states impose weekend curfews

New Delhi:Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Uttarakhand will impose strict restrictions on weekends though businesses and other activities will continue to be allowed on weekdays...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondents,

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Uttarakhand will impose strict restrictions on weekends though businesses and other activities will continue to be allowed on weekdays as states look to kick-start the economy and contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the same time.

In these four states, only essential services will be allowed on weekends and people will have to stay indoors — restrictions similar to that during the hard lockdown imposed on March 25, according to government orders. In some cases, the restrictions will be restricted to certain districts or worst-hit areas.

“All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, will be required to download e-passes from the COVA app (Punjab’s coronavirus alert app),” chief minister Amarinder Singh said at a video conference on Thursday.



A day before that, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik decided to impose a weekend curfew in 11 districts, including in the worst-affected Ganjam. Madhya Pradesh health minister Narottam Mishra, too, said a weekend curfew will be imposed in state capital Bhopal.

“We cannot close down everything for a long period. It has a very adverse impact on the economy and the livelihood of the people. But we have decided to impose stricter restrictions in Dehradun,” Uttararkhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Kerala’s Pinayari Vijayan did not impose any weekend restriction but appealed to people to stay indoors on Saturday and Sunday.

“Travel only if it is necessary. Stay indoors and stay safe,” Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Vijayan said curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in the containment zones, which have strict perimeter control and are considered the epicentres of infections.

In a related development, Kerala decided on Friday to shut the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple after a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Thrissur district, where the famous shrine is situated. “Many areas in Thrissur have reported a spike in cases. In the prevailing situation, it is good to avoid crowding. The suggestion came from the temple board and the government approved it immediately,” said state minister Kadakampallly Surendran.

Unlike several states, Jharkhand has decided not to open malls, cinema halls, religious places and dine-in restaurants despite a central government order allowing these business and activities from June 8. Also, the Mizoram government decided on Monday to impose a complete lockdown for at least two weeks.

“We cannot allow public gathering as a large number of migrant workers from states with high number of Covid cases are returning. We will not open the places of gatherings till cases start coming down,” said a Jharkhand government official who did not want to be named.

Several states have decided to begin house-to-house surveillance and testing of every person in containment areas. Also, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have issued directions aimed at putting strict travel restrictions on interstate borders.

Some have not yet allowed free movement on borders even as several states have done away with travel passes. “We are continuing with the pass system for interstate travel as it helps to monitor those coming into the state,” said a Himachal Pradesh government official.

(With inputs from state bureaus)

