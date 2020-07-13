Sections
Four terrorist associates held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district

“Bandipora police along with security forces arrested 04 #terrorist #associates in #Chandargeer & #Sadhunara areas of #Hajin. 02 grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds & other #incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bandipora

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said that two grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered from arrested terrorists. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Bandipora police along with security forces have arrested 4 terrorist associates in Chandargeer and Sadhunara areas of Bandipora’s Hajin, said Kashmir Zone Police on Sunday.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said that two grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered from arrested terrorists.

