Four terrorist associates held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district

“Bandipora police along with security forces arrested 04 #terrorist #associates in #Chandargeer & #Sadhunara areas of #Hajin. 02 grenades, AK magazine, 25 AK rounds & other #incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.